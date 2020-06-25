SAN FRANCISCO—On Monday, June 22, a man was stabbed in San Francisco’s Mission District.

The 21-year old victim was transported to the hospital due to his injuries and the police are investigating the case.

In an email sent to the San Francisco News on Wednesday, June 24, Officer Adam Lobsinger gave a summary of the incident stating:

“On Monday June 22, 2020 at approximately 9:00 PM, San Francisco Police officers from Mission Station responded to the 2000 block of Mission Street for a report of a stabbing. Officers located a 21 year-old male victim suffering from a stab wound to his upper body. The victim said he was sitting down near the BART entrance at 16th and Mission Streets when approached from behind by two unknown male suspects who began attacking him. The victim said that one of the males stabbed him. Both suspects fled the scene. The victim was taken to a local hospital where he was treated for non life-threatening injuries.”

The investigation is still open and anyone with information can call the SFPD 24-hour tip line at 1-415-575-4444 or Text a Tip to TIP411 and begin the text message with SFPD. Tipsters can stay anonymous.