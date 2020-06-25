SAN FRANCISCO—On Wednesday, June 24, San Francisco Municipal Transportation Agency (SFMTA) is asking for people to take a survey about the Transportation Recovery Plan. The survey open on Friday, June 26 at 11:59 p.m.

According to a document of the Transportation Recovery Plan by SFMTA Citizens’ Advisory Council, which was released on June 4, the plan aims at protecting the employees and public’s health and safety, supporting the economic recovery, and finding and fixing the transportation system’s shortcomings.

The recovery plan includes several levels with specific operational plans and moves. A report on May 27 via the SFMTA website indicates they are currently on level 3A which required the core service of the Muni Service to add two additional routes and begin setting up the bike lanes which were previously approved.

The plan will cover various projects including Muni Service, Transit Lanes, Bicycle Lanes, Parking Enforcement, and Slow Streets, etc. The document notes, the SFMTA will face several challenges when they are enforcing the recovery plan including the budget and resourcing issues, staff shortage, and the traffic congestion.

The SFMTA indicates they want to hear about residents’ concerns and opinions on the recovery process. All responses from people who complete the survey will be anonymous. The online survey will take about 15 minutes to complete.

“We want to hear from you! As we enter the recovery process, we need your input in shaping our plans for transit service,” reads a tweet from the SFMTA Twitter page.

For more details about the recovery plan and the survey, visit the SFMTA website or Twitter page.