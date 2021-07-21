SAN FRANCISCO—Investigators with the San Francisco Police Department’s Missing Person’s Unit announced via their Twitter page that they located 8 year-old Le Michael Humphrey who was reported missing on Tuesday, July 20. Humphrey ran away from home at approximately 12 p.m. on the 1000 block of Mission Street.

Le Michael has runaway numerous times in the past and was known to ride public transportation such as MUNI as well as BART. On one prior occasion, Le Michael was located at a BART station in Oakland, CA. The child was considered at risk due to his age and medical condition.

“LeMichael has been LOCATED. A security guard at a grocery store observed a young boy by himself inside the store and called police. The SFPD unit dedicated to the continuous search of the boy responded and confirmed the boy to be the missing juvenile,” the SFPD tweeted on Wednesday, July 21.

The SFPD added “LeMichael was in good health and was not the victim of any crimes while he was missing. He has been reunited with his father. Another great example of “if you see something, say something”. Because of it a young boy is back home.”