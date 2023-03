SAN FRANCISCO—A missing man in his 80’s was reported missing by sfstreet on Wednesday, March 22.

According to the post, the missing person’s name is Boon and he stands 5 foot 5 inches. He likes to walk in the Sunset District and can be seen in San Francisco’s Chinatown.

Boon has been missing since March 17.

If you have seen Boon you can DM is family at @bkwa on Instagram or contact the San Francisco Police Department at (415) 535-9354