SAN FRANCISCO—Jeffrey “JV” Vandergrift, 55, who was known in the Bay Area as a DJ for WiLd 9.49, was found deceased on Wednesday, March 22, off of Pier 39. The San Francisco medical examiner confirmed this on Thursday, March 23.

On Wednesday, SFPD officials responded to reports of a body found just before 5 p.m. Vandergrift had been missing since February and officials pronounced him dead at the scene. Investigators don’t suspect foul play was involved in his death.

WiLd 9.49 issued a statement on Thursday in response to Vandergrift’s death: “With a heavy heart, we must confirm that the body found near Pier 39 on Wednesday afternoon has been identified as our dear friend, family member & colleague, JV. We are devastated to know that JV is gone. Please keep his wife Natasha, his family, and close friends in your thoughts and prayers.”

Vandergrift’s colleagues who co-hosted “The JV Show” with him shared their sentiments about his passing on Thursday’s show.

“I’m going to need your help getting through this Graham,” said co-host Selena as she prepared to read the news to listeners.

“Looking at his picture on the site, just reminds you of the – you know, the better times when…” Graham begins. “He was healthy and he was happy. I mean, that’s how I’m going to continue to remember him… pre-Lyme,” Selena said.

“You know, most people listening had no idea of what he was going through off-air,” Graham said, going on to describe the “magic” of what he was able to present on-air when “in between, in commercials and songs, he was broken.”

“He was going through like absolute hell.”

Prio to the discovery, Vandergrift’s wife, Natasha Yi who is also a DJ at the station, stated that she discovered information that indicated that “JV” will not be coming back.”

In Vandergrift’s last episode on “The JV Show” which was aired on February 23, he described to a listener what his current health conditions were.

“The stuff I’ve been going through in my brain that they are trying to figure out… ugh,” he said. “It started off… with them believing that something had reignited old infections,” he explained. “The body, and the pain and all that stuff I can handle. What it is doing to my brain, I could never describe to you.”

Vandergrift was diagnosed with severe case of Lyme disease which often gave him brain fog. Lyme disease is known to cause dizziness and fatigue, but it can also cause depression, anxiety and even rage.

His last post on social media read: “Thank you for a wonderful life, filed with joy, laughs, pain and struggle…”