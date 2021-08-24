SAN FRANCISCO—The San Francisco Police Department announced that Jean Chang Kan Fung who was reported missing from her Richmond District home on May 28 after leaving her home for walk, was found deceased on June 10. Fung was considered at risk due to her age and possible medical conditions.

She was located on the coastline of Pedro Point in Pacifica, California. The San Mateo County Coroner’s Office identified the female as Fung and they are conducting their investigation. Out of respect to Ms. Fung’s family, the SFPD requests that the public and the media refrain from contacting them at this time.

Anyone with information regarding this investigation is asked to call the SFPD 24-hour tip line at 1-415-575-4444 or Text a Tip to TIP411 and begin the text message with SFPD.

Written By Casey Jacobs