SAN FRANCISCO—On Sunday, August 15, at approximately 2:11 p.m., officers with the San Francisco Police Department Mission Station responded to the area of Alameda and Utah Streets for a report of a shooting. Officers arrived on scene and located a 35-year-old male victim suffering from multiple gunshot wounds. The victim was pronounced dead at the scene. Investigators from the SFPD Homicide Detail responded to the scene and took over the investigation.

According to the SFPD press release, investigators developed information that identified the murder suspect as Marlon Cartagena-Aviles, 20, of San Francisco. On Monday, August 16, investigators from the SFPD Homicide Detail and officers from the SFPD Tactical Unit served search and arrest warrants on the 5600 block of Mission Street. Daniel Cartagena-Aviles was taken into custody without incident. Officers also arrested Daniel Andrade-Flores, 24, for his role in the incident. Cartagena-Aviles was booked at San Francisco County Jail on one count of murder (187(a) PC). Andrade-Flores was booked at San Francisco County Jail on one count of conspiracy (32 PC).

The SFPD is still investigating the case. Anyone with information is asked to call the SFPD Tip Line at 1-415-575-4444 or Text a Tip to TIP411 and begin the text message with SFPD. Tipsters may remain anonymous.

Written By Donald Roberts