SAN FRANCISCO—The San Francisco Police Department are investigating a string of homicides that have transpired in the city throughout the month of August.

The SFPD reported on August 13, at approximately 11:40 p.m., officers from Tenderloin Station responded to the 300 block of Turk Street for a report of a shooting. Officers arrived on scene and located two shooting victims. The first victim, a 23-year-old male, was transported to a local hospital where he was treated for non-life-threatening injuries. The second victim, a 51-year-old male, was pronounced dead at the scene. Investigators determined two suspects fled the scene in a dark SUV after the shooting.

On August 15, at approximately 2:11 p.m., officers from the Mission Station responded to the area of Alameda and Utah Streets for a report of a shooting. Officers arrived on scene and located a 35-year-old male suffering from multiple gunshot wounds. The victim was pronounced dead at the scene. Investigators from the SFPD Homicide Detail responded to the scene and took over the investigation. The SFPD arrested Marlon Cartagena-Aviles, 20, of San Francisco and Daniel Andrade-Flores, 24, for their roles in the incident. Cartagena-Aviles was booked at San Francisco County Jail on one count of murder (187(a) PC). Andrade-Flores was booked at San Francisco County Jail on one count of conspiracy (32 PC).

On Monday, August 16, at approximately 8:09 a.m., officers from Bayview Station responded to the 2400 block of San Bruno Avenue for a report of a shooting. Officers arrived on scene and located a 33-year-old male victim suffering from a gunshot wound. The victim was transported to a local hospital where he succumbed to his injuries. The suspect fled the scene prior to police arriving on the scene..

On Tuesday, August 17, at approximately 12:57 a.m. officers from Tenderloin Station were called to a local hospital regarding a walk-in shooting victim. The victim, a 48-year-old male, was privately transported to the hospital with life-threatening injuries, where the victim later died. Investigators determined that the victim was assaulted by three unknown suspects on the 800 block of Larkin Street. One suspect produced a gun and shot the victim and fled on foot.

These investigations are being led by the SFPD Homicide Detail. Investigators believe that the incidents are isolated and there is no evidence to suggest that they are related. Anyone with details on any of the incidents is asked to call the SFPD Tip Line at 1-415-575-4444 or Text a Tip to TIP411 and begin the text message with SFPD. Tipsters may remain anonymous.