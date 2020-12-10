SAN FRANCISCO—The San Francisco Fire Department indicated they located a missing surfer at Ocean Beach on Tuesday, December 8.

The incident was reported at 1085 Great Highway at 4:55 p.m. The victim was able to self-rescue and there was no need for an intervention, the San Francisco Fire Department noted.

Over the course of the week, the SFPD was involved in other responses and activities of service to the community.

On Wednesday, December 9, the San Francisco Fire Department responded to a report of a cat that was chased up a high power pole by a coyote and was inches away from being electrocuted at 756 Portola Street.

The incident was reported at 8:25 a.m. They requested PG&E and Animal Control Services to respond. The cat was rescued by a PG&E employee.

An oven explosion was reported at 25th and Mission Street, 13 minutes later during that same morning. By 8:19 a.m. firefighters extinguished the fire at the restaurant.

In the Inner Richmond neighborhood, firefighters responded to smoke pluming from an overheated car on 608 12th Ave. The incident was reported at 8:22 a.m.

On December 8, the SFFD reported just over an hour later at 16th Street and Bryant Street at 7:27 a.m. Firefighters responded to a small outside fire reported at 17th Street and Church Street at 8:06 a.m. Just 11 minutes later, they responded to a report of smoke in a building at 8:17 a.m. at Mono Street and Eagle Street.