SAN FRANCISCO—Sydney West, 19, has been missing for almost a month. Her mother and father, Jay and Kimberly, have just released a video on their Facebook page. On the video, they said the police department and their private investigator are still examining all new leads and they continue to ask the public to be on the lookout for her.

Sergeant of Police Public Information Officer Michael Andraychak said the police do not have any new updates to share with the media about her case.

On their Facebook page, the parents spoke about their grief, “We are heartbroken, to say the least. We miss Sydney and need her home. We are trying to stay hopeful and hope that you will too! Sydney, so many people are thinking about you and praying for your safe return. Know you are loved! Please come home, sweet girl!”

“Sydney is considered at risk due to depression,” said SFPD Officer Robert Rueca to KRON4. Police do not necessarily believe there was foul play involved, according to an interview Rueca had with KRON4. “We’ve been dealing with a number of people in mental crisis. We’ve dealt with that all before COVID came, and we’re still dealing with it even more so than ever. So we completely understand and empathize with those who deal with crisis and whatever it is that is spurring that on especially with today’s issues.”

West occasionally wears contact lenses and was last seen wearing black leggings and a teal hoodie. She is 5’10”, 135 pounds with blue eyes and light brown hair. The family asks anyone who was exercising or commuting on the Golden Gate Bridge on the morning West disappeared, to call San Francisco Police at 415-575-4444 or the family’s private investigator at 925-705-8328 to provide new leads.