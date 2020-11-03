SAN FRANCISCO—On Thursday, October 29, 39-year-old Marc Avery Gersen was arrested after the San Francisco Police officers assigned to Narcotics Detail served search warrants in downtown San Francisco regarding an ongoing investigation of dangerous drug sales on San Francisco streets, the San Francisco Police Department announced.

The SFPD revealed on their website that the incident occurred on Tuesday, October 29, at approximately 2 p.m., on the 1500 block of Leavenworth Street and the 100 block of Otis Street.

“The search warrants resulted in the arrest of Gersen. Additionally, officers located and seized several bags of narcotics at each location, approximately totaling 6,997.7 grams of methamphetamine, 30.1 grams of ketamine, 5.4 grams of cocaine HCI, 10.5 grams of MDMA, 1 gallon of Gamma-Butyrolactone (GBL), 11 Adderall pills, 9 Morphine pills, and approximately $22,710 in US Currency. The street value of the seized methamphetamine is estimated to be over $70,000.00. The total combined street value of all drugs seized is estimated at over $100,000.00,” the authority stated.

Gersen was booked at the San Francisco County Jail on charges of three counts of Possession of Methamphetamine for Sale (11378 H&S), three counts of Possession for Sale of a Controlled Substance (11351 H&S) and Possession for Sale or Sale of Ketamine (11379.2 H&S).

Anyone with related information is asked to call the SFPD 24-hour tip line at (415) 575-4444. Tipsters can remain anonymous.