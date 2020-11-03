SAN FRANCISCO—Matt Vann, a firefighter with the San Francisco Fire Department, was in critical condition and sent to San Francisco General Hospital, after an accident with a Muni bus Monday, November 2.

A fire broke out in a high-rise at 55 Spear St., near Market Street at 3:30 p.m. San Francisco Fire Department Lt. Jonathan Baxter told the media in a press conference that “As this incident was resolving, a Muni bus from SFMTA was driving through the incident operational area. During this same time period, a firefighter who was near a hose line was inadvertently struck by that hose line, dropped to the ground, hitting his head.”

Vann, a veteran of 6 years, was found unconscious and not breathing. The San Francisco Fire Department tweeted Monday at 10:00:

UPDATE- Although our beloved brother Firefighter Matthew Vann temporarily regained altered consciousness, he remains in critical condition. Firefighter Vann has been employed since 2014, and is currently assigned to Engine 01. Please keep him and his family in your prayers. https://t.co/ka6ogSaBcl pic.twitter.com/WFJeKg974h

— SAN FRANCISCO FIRE DEPARTMENT MEDIA (@SFFDPIO) November 3, 2020

It is unclear how the Muni bus was able to drive through an active fire scene. According to KTVU, Baxter said it is standard procedure for all fire vehicles to leave their emergency lights on but did not provide details as to whether police or the Department of Parking and Traffic were on scene to secure the area before the accident.

The San Francisco Municipal Transportation Agency (SFMTA) said the driver is a male with almost 6 years of driving experience. Muni will require the driver to be tested for drugs and will fully cooperate with the investigation.