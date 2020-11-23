SAN FRANCISCO—On November 17, San Francisco Mayor London Breed announced the groundbreaking of a new housing complex in Mission Bay Block 9 aimed at helping the homeless and people with a low income.

Once completed in late 2021, the 140-home complex will feature a community garden open to residents and members of the larger Mission Bay community.

The Mission Bay Project has had many uses in its past, from warehouses to the former Southern Pacific Rail yard. Today it is one of San Francisco’s newest-mixed-use, transit-oriented development. Upon completion in the next five to ten years, the project will have approximately 6,500 housing units, of which 1,000 are affordable.

“This housing project is not only going to give 140 people formerly experiencing homelessness a safe and stable place to call home, it’s also going to enrich our mission Bay community,” said Supervisor Matt Haney. “Mission Bay is a wonderful place to build a community that is for everyone in our city.”

A 2019 survey conducted by the Department of Homelessness and Supportive Housing found 9,808 homeless individuals were counted in San Francisco. Of that, over half of respondents reported living in San Francisco for 10 or more years.

The survey also found 26 percent of respondents identified job loss as the primary cause of homelessness.

According to the report, many individuals experiencing homelessness face significant barriers in obtaining housing. Some of which include housing affordability and accessing economic and social support. Sixty-three percent of individuals surveyed reported they could not afford rent. Over one-third said they didn’t have a job or income.

“Right now, it’s more important than ever for our most vulnerable neighbors to have a stable, affordable place to live,” said Cynthia Parker, President and CEO of BRIDGE Housing. “We’re excited to see the building rise quickly with modular construction, and we’re proud to partner on these new apartments that will end homelessness for many San Franciscans.”