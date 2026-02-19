Hayward, CA – On the evening of Tuesday, February 17, 2026, a vehicle-versus-pedestrian collision resulted in fatal injuries to a 59-year-old woman, according to KRON.

The Hayward Police Department reports that the accident took place around 9:21 PM at the 23000 block of Mission Boulevard.

Authorities said the 59-year-old woman was walking along Mission Boulevard when she was struck by a vehicle driven by a 27-year-old woman. Emergency medical personnel responded to the scene and transported the injured pedestrian to a nearby hospital for treatment.

Despite medical efforts, she later succumbed to her injuries. Officials stated that her identity is being withheld pending notification of next of kin and formal identification by the Alameda County Coroner’s Office.

Police indicated that the driver remained at the scene and that drugs and alcohol are not suspected factors in the crash. The cause of the collision remains under active investigation.

Officials also noted that the incident marks Hayward’s third fatal crash of 2026.

Pedestrian Fatalities and Wrongful Death Claims

Drivers have a Duty of Care towards pedestrians, which includes being vigilant for those travelling by foot and, if a collision occurs, staying with the victim, alerting emergency responders, and cooperating with authorities investigating the crash.

For those who lose a loved one in a pedestrian accident, filing a Wrongful Death claim with the assistance of an experienced attorney can provide compensation for medical bills, funeral costs, and other related damages.

