SAN FRANCISCO—On Tuesday, February 17, 2026, the San Francisco Office of the Chief Medical Examiner publicly released the cause of death of 34-year-old Victoria Jones, the daughter of actor Tommy Lee Jones, to be toxic effects of cocaine (cocaine intoxication/overdose). Her manner of death was accidental with no foul play suspect.

On January 1, 2026, at 2:52 a.m., first responders were dispatched to a medical emergency on the 14th floor of Fairmont San Francisco, where Victoria was found unresponsive in one of the rooms.

By 3:14 a.m., officers from the San Francisco Police Department arrived on the scene. Paramedics assessed the situation, declaring her dead at the scene. Dispatch audio later shown that the call was categorized as a “Code 3 for the overdose, color change” (cyanosis). On January 2, 2026, the Jones family released a statement, requesting for privacy for the family.

On August 7, 2023, Tommy Lee Jones, 73, filed a petition for a temporary conservatorship to support his daughter, Victoria Jones, while she struggled with substance abuse. On Monday, August 21, 2023, a temporary conservatorship was appointed. On Monday, December 18, 2023, at the request of her father, the conservatorship was terminated.

In April 2025, Victoria was apprehended in Napa County on drug-related charges, including cocaine possession.