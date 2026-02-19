SAN FRANCISCO—On Wednesday, February 18, United Airlines formally requested from the United States Department of Transportation (DOT) to continue suspension of 42 weekly flights. In March 2026, specific changes and previously announced international route cuts will go into effect.

If the wavier is granted for the summer 2026 season, the 42 frequencies will remain suspended throughout the season, which normally begins late March. United Airlines will plan to operate only 24 flights per week to mainland China during summer 2026 season, which means it will leave 42 other flights unserved.

The 24 per week that United Airlines would operate are San Francisco to Shanghai, seven times a week, San Francisco to Beijing, seven times a week, Los Angeles to Shanghai, seven times a week, Los Angeles to Beijing, three times a week.

United Airlines flights that could be suspended are as followed for 42 flights a week: Chicago to Shanghai, Newark to Shanghai and Beijing, Washington Dulles to Beijing, and a second daily San Francisco to Shanghai flight.

The reason for suspension is that United Airlines has not recovered to pre-pandemic levels. There have been challenges such as Russian airspace restrictions that continue to impact the long-haul routes to Asia. The airline is looking for “relief from dormancy,” meaning they are keeping their rights to these flights while these slots are in low demand.