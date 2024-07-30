SAN FRANCISCO—On July 25, the San Francisco Police Department announced that on July 24, at approximately 5:41 p.m., that officers with the Mission Station responded to 16th and Mission Streets regarding a shooting.

The SFPD reported that officers arrived on scene and located an adult male suffering from apparent gunshot wounds. Officers rendered aid and medics arrived on scene and transported the victim to the hospital for life-threatening injuries.

The victim was transported to a local hospital where he later died. The name of the victim has not been disclosed to the public. The SFPD Homicide Detail is leading the investigation.

There have not been any arrests made in the case. Anyone with details should contact the SFPD at 1-415-575-4444 or text a tip to TIP411 and begin the message with SFPD. Tipsters may remain anonymous.