SAN FRANCISCO—On Friday, July 26, the San Francisco Police Department reported that on June 18, at approximately 11:09 p.m., officers from Ingleside Station responded to the area of Mission Street and Silver Ave in regards to a shooting.

Officers arrived on scene and located a victim suffering from an apparent gunshot wound. Officers rendered aid and medics arrived on scene, but the victim died from injuries sustained. The name and age of the victim has not been disclosed to the public.

The SFPD Homicide Detail took over the investigation. Through the course of the investigation, the suspect was identified as Jose Adrian Flores Garcia, 28, from San Francisco and investigators developed probable cause to obtain search and arrest warrants.

On July 18, at approximately 5:50 p.m., investigators located Garcia and placed him under arrest. The San Francisco Tactical Unit conducted a search warrant service on the 1700 block of Oakdale Avenue. He was booked into San Francisco County Jail on the charge of homicide (187(a) PC).

The SFPD is still investigating the case. Anyone with details is asked to contact the SFPD at 1-415-575-4444 or text a tip to TIP411 and begin the message with SFPD.