San Mateo, CA—According to KRON, an 83-year-old San Francisco man lost his life after his vehicle veered off Highway 101 and landed in a Caltrans lot late Sunday night, July 28, 2024, or early Monday morning. The accident was discovered by PG&E workers performing routine maintenance on electrical boxes in the area.

The California Highway Patrol (CHP) detailed that the driver was navigating a transition road from eastbound Highway 92 to northbound Highway 101 when his white 2010 Toyota Corolla unexpectedly crossed over a concrete rail. The specific cause of the vehicle leaving the roadway remains unknown.

The car landed in a dirt lot owned by Caltrans below the elevated freeway and came to a halt on its left side, with the driver partially ejected. Emergency responders pronounced the elderly driver dead at the scene.

The location of the crash is a transitional and often busy section of the highway, marked by a network of interchanges connecting major routes. The area is known for its high traffic volume and complex roadway design.

The CHP stated that preliminary investigations suggest that alcohol and drugs did not play a role in the incident. However, the exact reasons behind why the driver lost control and went over the barrier are still under investigation.

Liability in Single-Vehicle Collisions

