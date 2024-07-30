SAN FRANCISCO—On July 25, the SFDA’s Office announced that charges were filed against Jeffrey Landon, 58, in connection to a hate crime assault in the Mission District. He was arraigned on July 25, and pleaded not guilty and denied all allegations. He is charged with one count of assault with a deadly weapon (PC 245(a)(1)). The criminal complaint also alleges that Mr. Landon’s crime is a hate crime (PC 422.75(a)).

Landon is alleged to have shouted anti-LGBTQ slurs numerous times at a man walking on Harrison Street towards 24th Street in the Mission District. The victim ignored Landon and continued walking on Harrison Street. The defendant then allegedly followed him and continued to shout obscenities and anti-LGBTQ slurs. As the victim continued to walk away Landon is alleged to have picked up a four-foot A-Frame sign and threw it at the man. The sign landed near the victim’s foot but did not cause physical injury. The defendant then allegedly fled the scene and was subsequently detained by the San Francisco Police Department.

His next court date is scheduled for August 6, for the preliminary hearing in this matter. The District Attorney’s Office moved to detain him pending trial because of the public safety risk he poses. The court granted the motion without prejudice and will hear further arguments on custody at the preliminary hearing. Landon is currently in custody.

The SFPD is still investigating the case. Anyone with details can contact the SFPD Tip Line at 1-415-575-4444 or Text a Tip to TIP411 and begin the text message with SFPD.