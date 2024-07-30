SAN FRANCISCO—On Thursday, July 25, the San Francisco Fire Department announced on its Facebook page that they battled a one-alarm fire.

On July 25, at 9:04 a.m., the SFFD responded to a report of a fire in the building at 159 Beaver St. Engine company six arrived on the scene four minutes after the dispatch and observed a three-story residential mid-block attached home with smoke showing from the upper levels.

Fire crews were met by the sole occupant and her pet, who advised that nobody was in the home. She self-evacuated and took her pet with her.

San Francisco firefighters aggressively worked to extinguish this fire and keep the fire from expanding to the attached structures of residential homes. Their efforts were successful. The fire was isolated to 159 Beaver St., a three-story single-family residential home.

The San Francisco Fire Department was able to extinguish this fire within one hour, resulting in no injuries or displacements. The cause of the fire is under investigation.