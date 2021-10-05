SAN FRANCISCO—The San Francisco Police Department arrested a suspect connected to Mission Street Homicide that occurred on September 27. The SFPD reported that at approximately 8:11 a.m., officers from Southern and Tenderloin Stations responded to the area of 9th and Mission Streets regarding a shooting.

Officers arrived on the scene and found an adult male suffering from an apparent gunshot wound. Officers rendered aid and summoned medics to the scene, who transported the victim to the hospital with life-threatening injuries. The 51-year-old succumbed to his injuries and was pronounced dead in the hospital.

The SFPD Homicide Detail led the investigation and released a crime bulletin, which identified the suspect Ernesto Samano, 55, of San Francisco. On September 27, at approximately 6:03 p.m., officers who were aware of the outstanding suspect, located Samano driving a car on eastbound I-80 near the 7th Street San Francisco exit. Officers conducted a traffic stop on the 7th St. off-ramp and arrested Samano. He was transported to the San Francisco County Jail where he was booked for murder – 187(a) PC).

Anyone with details is asked to call the SFPD Tip Line at 1-415-575-4444 or Text a Tip to TIP411 and begin the text message with SFPD. Tipsters may remain anonymous.