SAN FRANCISCO—The San Francisco Police Department are currently investigating a murder that transpired on the 300 block of Golden Gate Avenue on September 28. At approximately 3:26 a.m., officers from the Tenderloin Station responded about a report of a shooting.

Officers arrived on scene and located a 61-year-old male suffering from gunshot wounds. The victim was transported to a local hospital with life-threatening injuries, where he later died. Officers located a second victim, a 31-year-old female, who sustained a non-life-threatening injury from glass that was broken during the shooting. Preliminarily investigators believe an unknown suspect fired a gun into the business from the street and fled the scene.

This investigation is being led by the SFPD Homicide Detail. Anyone with details is asked to call the SFPD Tip Line at 1-415-575-4444 or Text a Tip to TIP411 and begin the text message with SFPD.