SAN FRANCISCO—The San Francisco Police Department is asking for the public’s help to locate the suspect involved in a hit-and-run that occurred on September 20.

The SFPD reported at approximately 2:40 p.m., a car traveling westbound on Hayes at Gough Streets, drove through the intersection on a red light and struck a juvenile male who was riding an electric scooter. The suspect’s vehicle fled the scene westbound on Hayes without helping the victim who remained at the scene on the pavement.

Officers arrived and rendered aid to the victim, and summoned medics to the scene who transported the juvenile to the hospital with life-threatening injuries.

The SFPD Traffic Collision Investigation Unit (TCIU) is leading this investigation and is seeking the community’s assistance in identifying and locating the pictured vehicle, which investigators believe is a dark blue, Kia Sedona minivan. TCIU investigators are seeking to identify and locate the driver who is described as a Black male, in his 20s, slim build, and was last seen wearing a light gray hoodie.

Anyone with information about the case may contact the San Francisco Police Department SFPD 24-hour-tip line at 1-415-575-4444, or Text a Tip to TIP411 and begin the message with SFPD. Tipsters may remain anonymous.

