SAN FRANCISCO—The San Francisco Police Department arrested Nelson Hernandez-Deleon, 31, in connection to a fatal stabbing that transpired on September 18. The SFPD indicated in a news release that at approximately 12:19 a.m., officers from Mission Station responded to the 3200 block of 22nd St. regarding a stabbing.

Officers arrived on scene and located two adult males suffering from stab wounds. Officers immediately rendered aid and summoned medics to the scene who transported the victims to the hospital. One victim suffered non-life-threatening injuries. The other victim, 34-year-old male, died from injuries sustained at the hospital.

This investigation is being led by the SFPD Homicide Detail. Investigators identified Hernandez-Deleon of San Francisco as the suspect. On September 27, investigators learned that Hernandez-Deleon was in custody in San Francisco on an unrelated incident. Investigators responded to the San Francisco County Jail and added the charges on Hernandez-Deleon of homicide (187 PC) and assault with a deadly weapon (245(a) (1) PC).

Anyone with details about the incident is asked to call the SFPD Tip Line at 1-415-575-4444 or Text a Tip to TIP411 and begin the text message with SFPD.

Written By Casey Jacobs