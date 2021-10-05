SAN FRANCISCO—The San Francisco Police Department arrested Ricardo Murillo, 34, in connection to a string of armed robberies in the region on September 23. The SFPD reported that the first incident occurred on August 4, after a police officer was flagged down by a 31-year-old male on the 1300 block of Castro Street who had just been the victim of an armed robbery and kidnapping.

The victim, a delivery driver, was making a delivery on the 4300 block of 18th Street. After returning to his van, an unknown male suspect was inside. The suspect told the victim that he wanted to take something and that he did not want to shoot the victim. The suspect told the victim to start driving. Fearing for his safety the victim complied. The victim drove for a few blocks before the suspect told him to stop. The suspect took the victim’s phone, got out of the van, and fled on foot in an unknown direction. The victim was not injured during the incident.

On August 8, officers from Southern Station responded to the area of 6th and Minna Street for a report of an attempted armed robbery. Officers met with two victims, a 19-year-old female, and a 19-year-old male. The victims noted they were operating their motorized scooters on Minna Street when an unknown male suspect stepped in front of their path. The victim’s stopped their scooters and the victim demanded their property. The suspect lifted his shirt and displayed a gun tucked into his waistband. The victims, fearing for their safety, fled the area on foot. They did not give the suspect any property and were not injured.

On August 13, officers responded to the area of Pierce and Filbert Streets about a report of an armed robbery. Officers arrived on scene and located a 24-year-old female victim. The victim noted she was crossing the street when she was tackled to the ground by an unknown male suspect. The suspect produced a Taser and used it against the victim. The suspect grabbed the victim’s purse and pulled it off of her, causing the strap to break before fleeing the scene. The victim was treated for non-life-threatening injuries.

On August 15, officers responded to the area of Steiner and Greenwich Streets for a report of an armed robbery. Officers arrived and met with a 29-year-old female. The victim said she was riding her bike when she was approached by an unknown male who was also on a bike. The suspect pointed a gun at the victim and demanded her money. The suspect threatened to shoot the victim who gave the suspect her cell phone before he fled the scene.

On August 16, a 35-year-old male filed a counter report at Northern Police Station regarding a robbery. The victim indicated the previous night he was in the area of Steiner Street and Pacific Avenue when he was approached from behind by and unknown male suspect. The suspect wrapped his arms around the victim and demanded his property. The victim did not comply at first, but after seeing the suspect’s gun, the victim gave the suspect his property who fled on a bicycle.

Believing the incidents were related, investigators from the SFPD Robbery Detail developed information on the suspect in each of the crimes identifying Ricardo Murillo, of San Francisco as the culprit. Investigators created a crime alert bulletin for Murillo’s arrest and distributed it to all SFPD Officers.

On September 23, officers from the SFPD Mission Station Housing Unit were patrolling the 2900 block of 16th Street when they spotted Murillo exiting a store. The officers took Murillo into custody without incident.

He was later booked at San Francisco County Jail where he was booked on the following charges: four counts of robbery (211 PC), two counts of attempted robbery (664/211 PC), one count of kidnapping (207(a) PC), one count of assault by means likely to create great bodily injury (245(a)(4) PC), and two counts of being armed in the commission of a felony (12022(b)(1) PC)

The SFPD is alerting the public that the case is still under investigation. Anyone with information is asked to call the SFPD Tip Line at tel:+1-415-575-4444 or Text a Tip to TIP411 and begin the text message with SFPD. Tipsters may remain anonymous.