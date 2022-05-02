LOS ANGELES—The Major League Baseball organization suspended Los Angeles Dodgers pitcher Trevor Bauer for two full seasons on Friday, April 29. It is the harshest punishment handed out under MLB’s domestic violence policy. Bauer denies any wrongdoing and is appealing the decision.

Last year, Bauer was accused of sexual assault by a San Diego woman who claimed the Dodgers pitcher injured her during sexual encounters. The Los Angeles County District Attorney’s Office declined to file criminal charges in February 2022, but MLB has the authority to suspend players without a criminal conviction.

Bauer released the following statement after the suspension:

“In the strongest possible terms, I deny committing any violation of the leagues domestic violence and sexual assault policy. I am appealing this action and expect to prevail.”

A third woman has accused Bauer of sexual assault, hours after the suspension was announced. The woman from Columbus, Ohio told The Washington Post the pitcher choked her unconscious dozens of times without her consent over their years long relationship.

The 31-year-old hails from San Diego and joined the Dodgers on a three-year contract worth $102 million in February 2021. He missed the last 99 games on administrative leave before Friday’s decision. His 324 game suspension began Friday.

Should Bauer’s suspension be upheld after the appeal process, his contract with the Dodgers will have expired. The Dodgers would save the $28 million that remains on his contract in 2022 and the full $32 million in 2023. The Dodgers are not allowed to release Bauer until after his suspension ends.

Bauer is the 16th player suspended since August 2015, when MLB unveiled their joint domestic violence policy. This grants MLB commissioner Rob Manfred the autonomy to the suspend players under “just cause.”