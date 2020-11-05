SAN FRANCISCO — California Proposition 22 was approved by 58 percent of California voters on Tuesday, November 3, but was rejected by the majority of San Franciscans.

About 60 percent of San Francisco voters rejected Proposition 22, which would leave ride and delivery employees from companies like Uber and Lyft as independent contractors and not state employees.

Mayor London Breed’s office was contacted for her thoughts on the majority of San Franciscans rejecting the proposition. San Francisco News has not yet received a response.

The headquarters for Uber and Lyft are both located in San Francisco.

Other counties voted against Proposition 22. Santa Cruz, San Mateo, and Alpine also rejected it. San Francisco residents had the most opponents.

Companies like Uber, Lyft, and Instacart supported Proposition 22 and have spent more than $200 million dollars in what is now the most expensive ballot measure in the history of the state of California. They argue that drivers should be identified as independent workers. Uber CEO Dara Khosrowshahi promised benefits “as soon as possible.”

Labor unions argue that drivers should be identified as state employees so they can receive healthcare, minimum wages, and other benefits.

Stocks for Uber increased by 14 points and Lyft increased by 11 points after the proposition passed.