SAN FRANCISCO — The San Francisco Board of Supervisors approved an ordinance on Tuesday, November 3 to expand healthcare protections for airport workers, according to the San Francisco Business Times.

In a unanimous decision, the San Francisco Board of Supervisors passed the “Healthy Airport Ordinance,” which will have another meeting next week for its final approval. If approved, it will be sent to San Francisco Mayor London Breed’s desk. The mayor has the decision to veto, approve, or leave the ordinance unsigned.

San Francisco News has reached Mayor London Breed’s office for comments, but has not yet received a response.

In September 2020, the “Healthy Airport Ordinance” was proposed by SF Supervisors Shamann Walton and Rafael Mandelman. In addition to the unanimous vote, the ordinance is supported by Service Employees International Union (SEIU) and Unite Here, union chapters who represent airline workers.

If approved, the “Healthy Airport Ordinance” will give more protections to the 4,200 employees at the San Francisco International Airport. There will be a requirement for airport employers to either expand employer contributions to a worker’s healthcare fund or to increase protections for employees at no additional cost.

Critics of the “Healthy Airport Ordinance” argue that if signed by Mayor Breed, the ordinance will result in higher costs as well as employee layoffs. They also indicate that there will be legal challenges due to the Airline Deregulation Act, a 1978 law signed by former President Jimmy Carter that limits local authority over airlines.

The ordinance will have its last approval next week on Tuesday, November 10.