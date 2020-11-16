SAN FRANCISCO—The California Highway Patrol announced Thursday, November 12 that a 26-year-old South San Francisco man died after driving off a cliff located south of Devil’s Slide at Grey Whale Cove.

CHP received a report at 3:22 p.m. that a solo motorcyclist crashed off the side of a 100 foot cliff near Highway 1, CHP stated.

CHP officers and the San Mateo County Sheriff’s Office responded to the report immediately.

Upon arriving to the scene, Cal Fire Coastside and Pacifica Fire Department were hoisted down the side of the cliff to find the man’s body.

It is presumed that the motorcyclist died on impact, CHP reports.

A witness at the scene claims the motorcyclist was speeding around a curve and lost control of the motorcycle causing him to drive off the cliff.

The young man’s name has not been released because the driver’s family has yet to give permission for his name to be released.

This incident is still being investigated. Witnesses are encouraged to contact the CHP in San Francisco or the San Mateo Police Department. If you have any further information, contact the CHP at 1 (415) 557-1094, or the SMPD at 1 (650) 522-7700.