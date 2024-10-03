San Jose, CA – A motorcycle crash early Monday morning, September 30, 2024, on Interstate 880 left one person dead and caused a lengthy closure of the freeway, according to NBC Bay Area.

The California Highway Patrol (CHP) reported that the crash occurred around 4:40 AM when a vehicle traveling in the northbound lanes struck the center divider near The Alameda and overturned.

Shortly after the initial collision, a motorcyclist traveling in the same direction collided with the overturned vehicle. The force of the impact caused the motorcyclist to be ejected from the bike, landing in nearby bushes along the freeway.

CHP officers confirmed that at least one person died as a result of the crash, though their identity has not yet been released pending notification of next of kin. The incident resulted in the closure of all northbound lanes for several hours as emergency crews worked to clear the scene and conduct their investigation.

Authorities continue to investigate the cause of the accident and have not yet provided further details.

