SAN FRANCISCO—On September 23, 2024, the SFDA’s Office indicated that Hakim Oden, 25, of El Cerrito, was sentenced to 50-years-to-life after pleading guilty to first-degree murder (25-to life) and admitting the firearm enhancement (25-to-life) for the 2019 murder of a co-worker at San Francisco Conservation Corps (SFCC).

In addition, Oden was sentenced to three years in state prison to run concurrently with his 50-to-life prison sentence after pleading guilty to a 2016 robbery that was pending when he committed the murder.

According to court records, March 25, 2019, was the victim’s first day of work at SFCC, his 19th birthday and the day of the murder. The victim met Oden, who had been sent to SFCC after committing a 2016 robbery on a victim who had left work at 450 Golden Gate Avenue. On the day of the murder, the defendant appeared motivated by jealousy as he waited in his car outside the SFCC site on the 200 block of 13th Street until he saw the murder victim with a woman the defendant was romantically interested in.

Oden followed the group and the victim into the building with his hood up and his hand in his hoodie pocket. He appeared behind the victim and shot him in the back of the head, execution style. He fled to his vehicle with his firearm in his hand, fleeing San Francisco. Oden was apprehended in Riverside County after a shootout with California Highway Patrol officers.

The defendant has been in custody since his transfer from Riverside County custody and subsequent arrest by San Francisco Police Department on January 13, 2023.