SAN FRANCISCO—Luis Fernando, 34, encountered a mountain lion at 12:30 a.m. on Tuesday, June 16 in Russian Hill.

Fernando finished his late-night walk and got in his vehicle which was parked at the intersection of the Lombard and Leavenworth Streets. When he was driving on Leavenworth, he encountered the animal, uncertain of what the animal was. He followed the animal to the intersection of the Greenwich and Jones Streets where he lost sight of it.

Fernando tweeted, “At around 12:30 am I spotted a mountain lion roaming the streets of Russian Hill. I followed from inside my car and lost visual contact near intersection of Greenwich and Jones. Be safe when walking alone at night or when walking your pets. I reported the sighting to @SFPD.”

The San Francisco Police Department had Fernando contact the San Francisco Animal Care and Control (SFACC) at 6 a.m. Tuesday. The SFACC confirmed that the animal was a mountain lion.

At 3:30 a.m., the mountain lion was sighted near The Embarcadero and Broadway. The mountain lion was also sighted near the Salesforce Tower that morning.

The SFACC tweeted: “It’s likely the mountain lion is confused and lost, and will soon find its way south and out of San Francisco. If you see the mountain lion – do not go near it. Give it a wide berth, slowly back away while facing the lion, do not run!, and call us 415-554-9400.”