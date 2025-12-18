Antioch, CA – On the afternoon of Wednesday, December 17, 2025, a three-vehicle collision involving a Contra Costa County Fire Protection District fire truck sent several to the hospital for evaluation, according to KRON.

The Antioch Police Department reports that the accident took place around 2:00 PM near the intersection of 10th Street and L Street.

Authorities said the fire truck was involved in a collision with two other vehicles in the area. While police confirmed that no injuries were reported at the scene, some vehicle occupants were taken to nearby hospitals for medical evaluation as part of standard post-collision safety procedures.

Investigators said it was not immediately known whether drugs or alcohol were factors in the crash. Police also stated that additional details were not being released as the cause of the collision remains under investigation.

Personal Injury Claims & Comparative Negligence

Determining fault in a collision can involve multiple factors, and under California’s Comparative Negligence rule, several parties can share partial responsibility. Should evidence reveal that another party contributed to the injuries, victims may be eligible to file a Personal Injury Claim with the responsible party’s insurance, which can provide compensation for medical bills and lost wages during recovery.

