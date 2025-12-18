HOLLYWOOD—This is crazy, that this season of the HBO series “IT: Welcome to Derry.” It felt like every single episode, just got better and better for me as a viewer. That first episode left me aghast, episode 7 broke my heart into a million pieces and this finale, I was preparing for the worst because NO ONE was safe, and after Pennywise had his feast in the previous episode, he was going to an eternal sleep, but the power hungry military had to just poke when it didn’t need to be poked, and Pennywise arose and started to feast again.

As a result, Will found himself seeing the bright lights and his parents Charlotte and Leroy were in a panic, especially Charlotte and rightfully so. Lilly, Ronnie and Marge were on the hunt to locate Will utilizing that relic that Lilly had in her possession as safety from the dangerous creature. Usually with any TV series you have a favorite character. For me, its been Lilly all season, that little girl has just endured all sorts of mayhem, and I just adored Ronnie, and as things progressed, Marge became an MVP as well, with Will right there also.

The kids were so well developed as character you immediately connect to and that you feel what they feel as a viewer. That rarely happens in the TV arena people, so when it does you fully embrace it. A dense fog came across Derry, and it just became a fight for survival, with Lilly, Ronnie and Marge searching for Will, with Ronnie and Marge willing that Lilly might be mentally unraveling as a result of that relic in her close possession.

The adults played a big role in this finale, as they were just as important as the kids in ending this mayhem. Halloran was a big player as Rose’s tea helped him locate that dagger in Lilly’s possession that would give them a chance to defeat the entity once and for all.

We learned in the episode that Marge is Richie’s mom in the future. I had a sense maybe, but I will be honest I didn’t fully expect that. We know, which those who have already seen the actual films, we know the outcome of Pennywise’s ultimate demise. The special effects of watching the kids, guided with a SPOILER ALERT, Rich, who previously died, having his spirit aide his pals in putting that cage back into place to prevent Pennywise’s escape as edge of your seat TV and phenomenal to witness.

There were some happy moments, with Ronnie and her father leaving Derry, Will and Ronnie sharing a kiss, Marge and Lilly solidifying their friendship, Will staying in Derry, Maine after his parents had initially planned to leave, but the stunner was seeing Ingrid institutionalized and witnessing the death of Elfrida Marsh.

Why is that name important? She is the mother of Beverly, who is a member of the Losers Club in the “IT” film. There are plenty of theories of what’s to come for season 2 of the series, that is to go back 27 years from 1962, so that takes us to the 1930s. Hmm, interesting approach, but my attention has indeed been peaked America.