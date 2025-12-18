HOLLYWOOD—Well, I am excited, because “Survivor 49” is over and the anticipation I’ve had for like the last 2 years with “Survivor 50” is epic.’ It is the first returnee season since “Winners at War.” Trust me it is long overdue. This season of “Survivor” has unfortunately been just as bad, as the previous season. The gameplay has just been terrible to witness this season, especially after last week’s first hopeful Tribal Council, only to be blundered by players voting out potential allies.

The episode kicked off with Rizo being cocky about that stupid idol, that by the time he plays it no one is going to care, I’m sorry, let’s be honest. The jury is going to be expecting it. Sophi realized she made a terrible and I mean terrible move with the Knowledge is Power. Yeah, you should have stolen Rizo’s idol, cause I guarantee you it would have stunned the jury and it would have been the resume move to seal the game for you.

A hunt was on for an advantage that has turned out to not be such an advantage in the past or this season either. Sophi won the prize, which gives her part of her ladder already complete in the Immunity Challenge. Safety at play, then a steak dinner at the Sanctuary. Kristina took a VERY NASTY fall in the challenge that did not look great. Just give Savannah the check already because this finale is so boring to watch.

Savannah won the IC and she could only choose one person to join her and she selected Sage of all people. So Rizo, Sophi and Kristina were left with nothing. So Rizo is safe, Savannah is safe, which means only Kristina or Sage are likely candidates to vote out. Kristina was speaking some facts that Rizo cannot beat Savannah or Sage if he gets to the end with them. Sophi REALIZED FINALLY that she cannot beat Savannah, Rizo is actually thinking smart for once in the game.

I think Savannah is simply trying to butter up Sage, but I don’t know if that matters. This is good to see some friction. Savannah wants one thing, but her allies want something else. Rizo told Savannah that he plans to vote out Sage, and the Queen Bee was not pleased she was not in control for once in the game. Sophi if you make the wrong move this time, you seal the deal of NOT winning the game.

Wow, Sage is more strategic, but Rizo does have an epic move he can make. He can use his idol to save Kristina and do something NOT expected and flip the game in his favor. Don’t rely on Sophi Rizo, if you do you might regret it. So, this Tribal Council was all about making logical points, Kristina pointed out all the strengths in Sage’s game, which didn’t make Sage happy. Sorry, but it’s true, but Sage get over yourself. The way that you’re acting right now, would make me vote your ass out. Sage I’m sorry, I feel for your tough obstacles in life, but there are multiple people who have dealt with similar situations.

Kristina is making herself look strong as hell as a candidate to fight for her survival. Sorry, Sage is losing this dastardly. Sage is too emotional, whereas Kristina is talking with pure logic that is just wickedly good to watch. Rizo finally played his idol, but he played it on himself instead of making the optimal move and using it on Kristina. Sophi you are just losing the game, even the jury was upset with the move. Its apparent this jury is not pleased with these players I’m sorry. Just pathetic gameplay.

So, after that annoying break, we have our final four, but no explanation from Rizo and Sophi over their stupid move. This is like a first, where this challenge is quite physical. I’m used to seeing the Final Immunity Challenge all about endurance, and this challenge feels super easy. Damn Sophi was impressive coming from behind and landing her first ball when Savannah had a massive advantage. If Sophi makes this happen, I will be stunned. Damn, Sophi won this advantage against all odds. Sophi, you need to make the move and force Rizo and Savannah to do fire. Why? it’s the optimal move to argue your case with the jury.

Sophi wanted to spend time alone to decide what choice to make. You need to force Savannah and Rizo to fight for fire. Sorry, Savannah, looks like you may not get your way. She’s playing for a million dollars, and it means Savannah always pouts when she doesn’t get her way. This forced Savannah to start practicing making fire. Rizo, Sage and Savannah are all able to start a fire, but can they get it to rise to the top?

Rizo pled his game to Sophi noting he wanted to go against Savannah in fire making. Right call, because it’s an impressive move to take out a power player and prove that to the jury. Yeah, Sophi winning the Final Immunity Challenge had many members of the jury shocked, Steven and Kristina to say the least. Is that a good sign of things to come. Sophi made the right choice and placed Savannah and Rizo to make fire and taking Sage to the Final 3. For once, Sophi finally playing the game to try to win.

Looks like we have 2 players very nervous to practice fire-making. This is a very interesting fire making that has Savannah’s fire explosive to the point that she defeated her closest ally Rizo putting him onto the jury. So we have a final 3 of Sage, Sophi and Savannah. The jury really isn’t feeling Savannah so that says a lot. I’m starting to think its a possibility Savannah loses the jury votes because she doesn’t have the social bonds with many of the players on the jury, while Sage and Sophi have stronger bonds with the jury members.

This jury could be very interesting, I don’t think its a slam dunk for Savannah, this is a very different jury. Rizo kicked things off praising Savannah, with Sophie asking the question about their role with their duo or trio. Sophi gave a great answer about her social prowess that Savannah lacked; quite powerful to say the least. Sage dropped her bomb of being in the military and her strategic prowess that she utilized her emotions as a filter to make people think otherwise. Sage was impressive there.

Savannah delivered a bit of vulnerability talking about her job as a reporter, and that she is playing the game for herself. Sophi’s ties to her grandmother were important, this TC feels all about emotional ties more than strategic play if we’re being honest. Kristina pointed her question at Savannah not having a strong social game and being able to connect with the other players in the game. I’ve never seen a mic drop like that, it left Savannah speechless and unable to answer. Savannah totally didn’t create the social bonds she needed to.

That was Savannah’s worst element of the game; she didn’t connect with those who were not aligned with her. Kristina may have just killed Savannah’s chances of winning the game with that question. Sophi argued against Savannah pointing out that she played a very emotional game and things got feisty between the two ladies. Steven wanted Sage to explain why her betrayal against everyone else except Jawan was strategic. MC and Steven tag-teamed Sage, who could NOT give a solid answer, Sage is a losing finalist, sorry.

Sophi is killing it with these questions with ease, while Savannah argued that bonding with Sophie helped her move farther in the game. Not an impressive Jury Q/A if we are being honest. Quite disappointing to say the least. Would it suck for Savannah to lose considering she fought hard as hell? Yes, but that is the game of “Survivor.” The best player sometimes don’t always win. These votes could be interesting to say the least between Sophi and Savannah.

MC voted for Sophi, Steven voted for Savannah, so, let’s see how the votes unfold. Savannah won the game with a 5-2-1 vote, and we already know Savannah and Rizo will be a part of season 50, but with Rizo being humbled, I have to see Savannah be humbled a bit and with the new era I’m certain she is about to learn what “Survivor” is really like.

Please hurry up February 25, 2026, because the past few seasons of “Survivor” has been awful. “Survivor” can stop with these reunions. They are boring and they bring nothing to the table; we only tune in to see a preview of the upcoming season. That trailer for “Survivor 50” was worth watching this horrid 49th season. Iconic players ready to play the game. Sign me up. I’m ready people.