HOLLYWOOD—Jason stabbed Victoria and in retaliation, Victoria stabbed Jason on “The Oval.” This week’s episode, ‘The Price We Pay’ witnessed two idiots literally bleeding to death, as Hunter screamed for help to no avail. Priscilla and Eli relished in their victory of taking down their enemies, as the audience is waiting for the other shoe to drop.

The chatter soon turned to Constance Waters and rather she can be trusted. Eli is smart to vet Constance; something about her and her antics feel off. Sam’s entry into ‘The Oval’ with Eli and Priscilla, the tension was so thick you could cut it with a chainsaw. It was fun seeing Eli make a dig at Sam for sleeping with Victoria and destroying his marriage with Priscilla in the process.

Again, we’re getting flashbacks, this time, Sam and his interactions with Victoria. Sam it is no secret that you slept with Victoria; she practically screamed it to anyone who would listen. Who is Alonzo to talk about Allan, that bozo got caught up with Hunter and his drug addiction. Again, why are we spending time on this narrative with Richard? His character at this point is useless and serves no purpose as a viewer. Sam, are you going to help Allan crack Donald’s computer or not? Allan is a bit cocky in his new role, as Chief of Staff.

Looks like all the allies are starting to turn onto one another. Back at the home of Nancy and Richard, Dale and Sharon whispered about returning that large sum of money to Kareem’s place, without Nancy catching onto what they’re up to. Another pointless conversation between Simone and Priscilla and we’re getting more flashbacks. I am seriously starting to lose interest in “The Oval” and that was not something I thought I would say.

At last, Richard and Nancy came face-to-face, and Nancy made it clear to Richard she burnt all his documents. Nancy went scorched Earth as she took digs at Richard, by talking about his deceased father. Richard and Nancy continued to take barbs, as the truth about Dale’s vehicle came to light, and Richard lost it. Dale handed over the keys, but it was apparent this marriage between Nancy and Richard is finally over, thank GOD! I’m so sick of this mess. Talk about beating a dead horse.

Eli warned Constance that the people in the bunker can’t be trust, and Constance pegged Sam and Eli as men to not be trusted. Constance made it CLEAR she needed to speak to Hunter and Victoria alone, or no deal. Sam wanted to escort Constance to the bunker, but she refused him as well, as she only agreed to allow Max to escort her to the bunker. She’s in for a bloody mess that she will least expect.

Constance left her purse, and it was apparent Eli was about to go digging for information. Why are we spending so much time on Dale, Sharon and Nancy? Jeez, none of this is intriguing at all. Dale received a call from Allan noting they are no longer at his apartment. OMG, another pointless conversation. Dale is not even at your apartment Allan, move on. Kyle and Donald realized they were in deep trouble, as they spotted blood seeping from the wall. That blood is NOT from Hunter; it’s from Jason and Victoria bleeding to death.

Max and Constance arrived to a bloody mess and panic seethed in. Should I cross my fingers for a bit of drama in next week’s episode of “The Oval.” I don’t have high hopes to be honest.