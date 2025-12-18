SAN FRANCISCO—On Tuesday, December 16, a total of 42 to 44 individuals were arrested after holding up San Francisco Immigration Court, which is located at 630 Sansome Street.

The protestors were cited for blocking the entrance and released, which is the location for United States (U.S.) Immigration and Customs Enforcement’s (ICE) field offices and Executive Office for Immigration Review (EOIR) immigration court.

Before dawn, over 100 protestors, organized by the Interfaith Movement for Human Integrity, gathered outside the building.

At around 6:30 a.m. protestors began chaining themselves to the front gates and main entrance doors, successfully achieving their goal of blocking the door to the building.

At around 9:30 a.m. officers from the San Francisco Police Department and federal agents gave out dispersal orders repeatedly.

Around 9:50 a.m., firefighters from the 444 Washington Street fire station arrived and began using bolt cutters after assessing the situation in order to keep everyone safe.

Around 10 a.m., officers from the Department of Homeland Security (DHS) and Federal Protective Services (FPS) started to apprehend the chained individuals. During the initial wave, at least 20 people were handcuffed and taken into the building to be processed.