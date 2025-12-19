Los Gatos, CA – In the early hours of Friday, December 19, 2025, a single-vehicle collision resulted in fatal injuries to an unidentified driver after a Tesla veered off the roadway, struck a tree down an embankment, and caught fire, according to KRON, with additional reporting from CHP Fatal.

The California Highway Patrol reports that the accident took place around 12:30 AM on Highway 17 near Lark Avenue.

Authorities said the Tesla Model 3 traveled off the right shoulder of the highway, descended approximately 25 feet down an embankment, and collided with a tree, triggering a vehicle fire that fully engulfed the car. Fire crews responded to reports of flames, smoke, and a brush and tree fire along the hillside adjacent to the roadway, while traffic officers shut down lanes to protect motorists and emergency personnel.

CHP confirmed the driver was the sole occupant of the vehicle and sustained fatal injuries as a result of the crash. The incident was initially reported as a vehicle fire before being reclassified as a fatal traffic collision once responders determined the extent of the injuries.

Due to the severity of the crash, northbound lanes of Highway 17 were closed for several hours as firefighters extinguished the blaze, investigators documented the scene, and hazardous materials crews addressed debris and battery-related hazards associated with the electric vehicle.

Authorities stated it remains unknown whether the Tesla’s autonomous features were engaged at the time of the crash or whether drugs or alcohol were factors. The collision remains under investigation, according to CHP Fatal logs.

Single-Vehicle Collisions

In some cases, investigations may reveal that even in a single-vehicle accident, nearby drivers or unsafe road features share some responsibility. California’s Comparative Negligence rule means that, even if those injured in accidents are found partially at fault, they may still be eligible to receive partial compensation for damages.

To read more about Wrongful Death Claims, visit MaisonLaw.com.