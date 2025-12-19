UNITED STATES—This is a conversation we need to have that not many parents want to have. Are we creating spoiled brats when it comes to our children? You may ask why I’m asking that question. Well, I recently watched some reality TV and there was a scene that just struck a chord with some kids thinking the parents are just expected to give because they want. Not just young kids, but young adults.

On a recent episode of the Bravo reality series, “Married to Medicine,” Dr. Simone was having a conversation with her adult children about finances. Her youngest son, was under the impression he should get a new vehicle because his current one was ‘old.’ His mom tried to have a conversation with her son about money and spending habits. To the audience’s surprise we discovered he had spent over $60k on a card that was in his mother’s name. The child thought his mother should also pay for him to go to law school and that’s when mom lost it. She wanted her children and family to understand; she was ready to get to that point where she could retire.

How is that possible, if you’re constantly working to provide for privileged, spoiled and not grateful children. When Dr. Simone, screamed, cursed and lost it, I felt it in my bones. We do have a society where we are raising children who don’t have survival skills. They just think because the money is there from their parents they don’t have to work. That is not a good thing because you’re raising a human who is walking thru life without a purpose sometimes. Hate to say it, but we see it with a ton of celebrities and their children, who have parents with epic fame and money. They just get what they want, and they have that mentality.

What does that mean? They think if they point, mom and dad are just supposed to give to them because they ask for it. Why is that a problem? The child or young adult or even grown adult fail to realize life doesn’t function that way. You don’t always get in life what you want. Trust me, I believe you have to force your child to understand the importance of hard work. This is not about forcing a child or your young adult to struggle, but you want them to appreciate what they have and what is given to them.

This is what I kind of hate about fashion houses because the items are so expensive, you have people especially kids, teenagers and young adults under the guise that they HAVE TO HAVE THESE THINGS. You’re not necessarily paying for the quality people; you are paying for the name! Let’s state facts with facts, which is something that many people cannot fathom.

Sorry, I like nice stuff, but never in a million years am I paying $1,000 or more for a pair of designer shoes. Even if I had the money. I wouldn’t want to get the shoes damaged. What I’m paying for a $1,000 or more pair of shoes, I can purchase probably 15 to 20 of another brand name designers. I know what many of you are going to say, have the kid do chores. Yes, but the thing with chores, is the child should do them because they have to be done and not necessarily expect a payday as a result of doing something, adults don’t get paid for.

I avidly recall getting my first job and earning my first paycheck. I felt like I hit the jackpot and it was the greatest feeling in the world for me. I valued that check if I had a million dollars and that is something we have to teach our children, teens, young adults and millennials today because so many don’t respect and understand the value of a dollar. Your mom and dad can have millions TODAY and be flat broke tomorrow. A lot of people fail to realize, not everything lasts forever.