SAN FRANCISCO—The San Francisco Police Department announced on Tuesday, May 17, that they have made several arrests in the Mission Street homicide case. Police have been searching for over a month.

Investigators issued two search warrants in the 1800 block of Mission Street the day after the crime transpired and eventually pinpointed four possible suspects. Alejandro Romero-Reyes, 38, David Garcia-Murillo, 41, Lidia Ramirez, 42, and David Garcia-Ramirez, 21 have been detained. All are from the San Francisco area.

The crime initially transpired on the evening of Wednesday, March 2. Police responded to the report of an assault and arrived on the scene at around 10:30 p.m. where they discovered a man who was suffering from stab wounds. Medical officials were called and the victim was transported to a local hospital. The victim died of his injuries despite efforts to save his life.