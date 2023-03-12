SAN FRANCISCO—19-year-old Richard Rice, 26-year-old Niauni Hill and 24-year-old Navar Anderson were arrested in connection to a stabbing that occurred back on Febrary 16 at 500 block of Geary Street.

On the day of the crime, San Francisco Police Officers from Central Station responded to the scene at around 11:58 p.m. and discovered a victim who was identified as a 41-year-old male. He was suffering from numerous stab wounds.

During the investigation the victim told officers that as he was walking back to his hotel he was assaulted by multiple unknown suspects who fled in an unknown direction after the attack. The victim managed to make it back to his hotel room and called for help.

Officers summoned medics to the scene who transported the victim to a nearby hospital for treatment. He was later released.

Investigators later discovered that the stabbing took place on the 300 block of Taylor Street.

On February 19, while in the Jones and Ellis Streets area, officers from Tenderloin Station recognized one suspect who was identified as Rice. Rice was arrested and booked at San Francisco County Jail on charges of attempted murder (664/187 PC), mayhem (203 PC), possession of a switchblade knife (17235 PC), possession of a controlled substance without a valid prescription (11350(a) HS) and possession of methamphetamine (11377(a) HS).

As the investigation continued officers located the two additional victims who were later identified as Hill and Anderson. The pair was arrested on the 300 block of Ellis Street on March 4.

Hill was booked for the charges of four counts of assault with a deadly weapon (245(a)PC) and Anderson was booked on charges of four counts of assault with a deadly weapon (245(a)PC) and possession of methamphetamine (11377(a) HS).

While arrests have been made, this remains an open investigation. Anyone with information regarding this case is asked to contact the San Francisco Police Department SFPD 24-hour-tip line at 1-415-575-4444, or Text a Tip to TIP411 and begin the message with SFPD. You may remain anonymous.