SAN FRANCISCO—On Wednesday, March 4 between 4:48 p.m. and 4:50 p.m., a physical group altercation occurred at Dolores Park. The San Francisco Police Department and San Francisco Fire Department were dispatched to the scene.

While on the way, police officers were alerted of a stabbing and discovered two men with puncture wounds and attempted to provide them first aid until paramedics arrived.

Later in the evening, after a search of the vicinity, officers apprehended eight individuals, including three adults: 18-year-old Fernando Hernandez, 18-year-old David Paz and 19-year-old Yeferson Mondragon-Ortiz were booked into San Francisco County Jail.

The five minors were transported to and booked at the San Francisco Juvenile Justice Center. All eight were charged with attempted murder, conspiracy and assault with a deadly weapon.