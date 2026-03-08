SAN FRANCISCO—On Thursday, March 5, an unprovoked stabbing transpired at the intersection of Stockton Street and Sacramento Street in San Francisco’s Chinatown

According to surveillance footage at about 1:04 p.m., a suspect dressed in a black hooded sweatshirt and black pants, was walking down the street and stopped behind a man waiting at a crosswalk.

At approximately 1:13 p.m., the suspect lunged and forcefully thrusted the knife into the victim’s lower back. The attacker crossed the street and ran. Upon being attacked, the victim, who is a Cantonese-speaking, Chinatown local, held onto his back and collapsed to the ground.

Bystanders and a proprietor of a nearby small business helped the victim with ice for the wound and towels to stop the bleeding until paramedics arrived within minutes of being called for help. On Friday, March 6, the victim remains hospitalized with life-threatening injuries. He has undergone a second surgery and is expected to survive.

At approximately 1:23 p.m., deputies with the San Francisco Sheriff’s Department, who were already on extra patrol because of the upcoming Chinese New Year Parade, located and apprehended the suspect. The suspect was described as an Asian male in his 30s, on the 600 block of Powell Street about 10 minutes after the attack. He is being charged with attempted murder. Authorities have described the stabbing as an isolated incident.