SAN FRANCISCO—On Thursday, March 5, from approximately 5:38 p.m. to 5:40 p.m., San Francisco Mayor Daniel Lurie’s black Sports Utility Vehicle (SUV) was driving near Cedar Street and Polk Street on the edge of the Tenderloin District when it was blocked by a group of people.

Lurie stepped out of his vehicle to ask the group to move along. The group started to comply, when one male started acting irrationally.

An officer from the San Francisco Police Department intervened in an attempt to move the suspect. One of the bodyguards was seen being pulled at or wrestled towards the ground by the suspect.

There were injuries suffered to the police officers, one suffered a head injury, which was described as “bleeding from his head,” after he hit the ground during the brawl. Another fellow officer suffered non-life-threatening injuries. Both were treated at the scene. At 5:38 p.m., the security detail requested emergency backup.

Officers with the SFPD apprehended two suspects identified as Tony Shervaughn Phillips, 44, and Abraham Simon, 33. Both booked into San Francisco County Jail. Phillips was charged with assault with a deadly weapon on a peace officer, resisting an executive officer, resisting or obstructing an officer, battery on a peace officer, possession of drug paraphernalia and contempt of court.

Simon was charged with suspicion of resisting or obstructing an officer on an out-of-county warrant for being under the influence of controlled substance. Lurie was not harmed during the incident.