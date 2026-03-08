SAN FRANCISCO—On Monday, March 2, Salesforce officially filed the mandatory Worker Adjustment and Retraining Notification (WARN), which shows Salesforce will lay off 51 permanent employees effective on Friday, May 1, at San Francisco’s Salesforce Tower on 415 Mission Street. On Tuesday, March 3, the WARN notification was processed by authorities, which met the federal 60-day advance notice requirement.

In February 2026, Salesforce downsized nearly 1,000 employees in the following departments: marketing, product management, data analytics and the ‘Agentforce’ AI Team.

According to CEO Marc Benioff, the reason for the layoffs stemmed from moving on from human employees to more Artificial Intelligence (AI) ones.