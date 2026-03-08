SAN FRANCISCO—On Wednesday, March 4 at approximately 9 p.m. firefighters from the San Francisco Fire Department were dispatched to a one-alarm fire at a supportive living facility for formerly homeless adults called Seneca Hotel. It is located on 6th Street and Market Street near 34th Sixth Street in the Tenderloin/Mid-Market Neighborhood.

At 9:16 p.m., firefighters posted onto social media a video, showing ladder trucks at the scene.

Firefighters prevented the fire from spreading from the point of origin at a room on the fourth floor of Seneca Hotel. Fire officials verified the cause of the fire to be a lithium-ion battery

There was one adult rescued from the location. They were transported to a local hospital to be treated for injuries sustained. No additional details about the fire have been disclosed to the public.