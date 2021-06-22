SAN FRANCISCO—The San Francisco Police Department reported that they have arrested a suspect who had multiple warrants issued for his arrest for a series of crimes in the San Francisco region. On June 10, officers from the Southern Police Station apprehended Jamal Davis, 39, while patrolling the area of 6th and Clara Streets, when they spotted Davis from an email alert. He was later booked at the SF County Jail on the following warrants.

-Burglary, possession of burglary tools, possession of stolen property, Bail: $25,000, San Francisco Warrant.

-Grand theft, Bail: No Bail, Enroute to: Alameda County.

-Resisting arrest, Bail: $500, San Francisco Warrant.

-Vandalism, Bail: $3,000, San Francisco Warrant.

-Burglary, grand theft, Bail: $25,000, San Francisco Warrant.

-Battery on a peace officer, burglary, possession of burglary tools, possession of stolen property, Bail: $25, 000, San Francisco Warrant.

-Burglary(2nd), grand theft, Bail: No Bail, San Francisco Warrant.

-Burglary (2nd), possession of burglary tools, possession of stolen property, Bail: $25,000, San Francisco Warrant.

-Burglary (2nd), possession of burglary tools, possession of stolen property, battery on a peace officer, Bail: No Bail, San Francisco Warrant.

-Resisting arrest, Bail: $5000, San Francisco Warrant.

-Burglary (2nd), possession of burglary tools, possession of stolen property, Bail: No Bail, San Francisco Warrant.

-Vandalism, Bail: $5,000, San Francisco Warrant.

On June 7, a member of SFPD’s Southern Police Station authored a crime alert containing a photograph and identifying information about Davis, a known and wanted burglar.