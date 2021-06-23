SAN FRANCISCO—The San Francisco Police Department has asked for the public’s help in locating a white Infinity SUV that hit a pedestrian and drove away. Police believe the suspect vehicle has also been involved in auto burglaries in the Fisherman’s Wharf area prior to the hit and run incident.

The SUV hit a pedestrian at Beach and Columbia Streets in San Francisco on June 21 at approximately 5:00 p.m, according to a police report. The driver of the vehicle did not stop after hitting the pedestrian and fled the scene.

The adult female victim suffered life-threatening injuries and was transported to a local hospital. Police announced in a Twitter post on June 22 at approximately 10:21 a.m. that the victim is in non-life-threatening conditions.

The SFPD Traffic Collision Investigation Unit is investigating this case. The SFPD has asked anyone who sees the white Infinity SUV with the California license plate 7MJJ084 to call 9-1-1 and inform dispatchers of the location and travel direction of the vehicle.