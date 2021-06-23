SAN FRANCISCO—San Francisco Police Department members from the Northern Station Street Crimes Unit arrested 40-year-old shoplifting suspect Jean Lugo-Romero on June 19. Lugo-Romero had recently been caught on camera stealing merchandise from a Walgreens store and riding out on a bike.

Officers located Lugo-Romero entering a drug store on the 400 block of Haight Street at approximately 8:34 a.m. Officers entered the store shortly after and found him inside clearing shelves of cosmetics and placing approximately $978 worth of merchandise into a duffel bag. Officers arrested Lugo-Romero without incident in the drug store, according to a police statement on Twitter.

The SFPD had been looking for Lugo-Romero who was in connection with numerous robbery investigations led by the SFPD Burglary Detail and District Station investigators. He was suspected of committing thefts in Northern and Mission District areas, according to a police statement on twitter.

Lugo-Romero was taken into custody and was later booked into San Francisco County Jail on charges of attempted grand theft, entering a business with the intent to commit theft, loss under $950, possession of narcotics paraphernalia, and a warrant for failure to appear on a prior theft case. He was also booked for six other theft and burglary incidents that took place from May 29 to June 17.

There have been 1,054 reported robbery cases within the last six months, according to the SFPD Crime Dashboard. That is a 12.7% decrease compared to the same period last year in 2020.